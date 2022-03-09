Brock Lesnar Explains Why He Doesn’t Fear Death

– During a recent interview with The Michael Tay Show, WWE Champion Brock Lesnar spoke about how his fears, and he said he’s not afraid of dying. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“No (I’m not afraid of anything). I’m not afraid of dying. I’ve lived a complete life. I’m not scared to die. I’d be disappointed for my children. Last fall, I did get a little spooked by a bull moose. I got charged a little bit in the bush by a bull moose. For a second I got a little flustered. I contained myself and I shot him. Yeah (I ate him). Absolutely (delicious).”

Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns in a Championship Unification Bout next month at WrestleMania 38. The match will headline Night 2 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and the WWE Network everywhere else.