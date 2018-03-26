Brock Lesnar’s Final Live Event Under Current Deal Is Friday

Wrestling Inc reports that Brock Lesnar will work the final WWE live event of his current contract. The show happens in Boston, Massachusetts at the TD Garden. WWE added Lesnar to the event back in February. He will defend the Universal title against Braun Strowman and Kane.

Lesnar is set to appear on tonight’s episode of RAW in Cleveland, and is also advertised for next Monday’s RAW in Atlanta. That will be the last RAW he’s advertised for.