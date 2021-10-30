Brock Lesnar ‘Fined’ $1 Million On Smackdown For Attack On Adam Pearce Last Week

Brock Lesnar has been “fined” $1 million for his attack on Adam Pearce on last week’s WWE Smackdown. As you may recall, Lesnar was indefinitely suspended on last week’s show after he attacked several WWE officials who came out to intervene as he attacked Roman Reigns. Lesnar immediately came out after the suspension was announced and delivered two F5s to Pearce before leaving.

On tonight’s show, it was announced by Pearce – who was at home – that Lesnar will also be fined $1 million for his actions last week.