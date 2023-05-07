– As noted, Cody Rhodes got some revenge against Brock Lesnar tonight at WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Lesnar applied kimura-lock on Cody Rhodes, but Rhodes reversed it into a cradle to score the pinfall victory over Lesnar. However, fans still showed their appreciation for Lesnar after the premium live event went off the air.

WrestlingNews.co shared a video, showing Lesnar receiving a large ovation from the fans in attendance at tonight’s show. Lesnar seemed to appreciate the energy from fans, as he began bouncing around the ring and slammed his fists on the mat before exiting the squared circle and leaving the arena.

You can view that off-air clip of Brock Lesnar at WWE Backlash below: