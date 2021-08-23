Brock Lesnar Greeted Fans After His WWE Summerslam Return (Video)

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at Summerslam this past Saturday, confronting Roman Reigns. He also attacked John Cena when the match was over. However, he also looked happy to be there and even greeted the live fans at ringside on his way to the back. You can see a clip of Brock acting more like a babyface below.

Brock Lesnar looks so happy to he back he interacting with fans, we are in heaven rn 😭😭pic.twitter.com/QMBj98Ktlh — IBeast (@x_Beast17_x) August 22, 2021