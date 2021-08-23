wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Greeted Fans After His WWE Summerslam Return (Video)

August 23, 2021 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Brock Lesnar

As previously reported, Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at Summerslam this past Saturday, confronting Roman Reigns. He also attacked John Cena when the match was over. However, he also looked happy to be there and even greeted the live fans at ringside on his way to the back. You can see a clip of Brock acting more like a babyface below.

