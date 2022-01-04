Brock Lesnar Heading to WWE Smackdown This Week

Fresh off his WWE Championship win, Brock Lesnar is headed to Smackdown for this week’s episode. At the end of tonight’s WWE Raw, Lesnar – who just found out his Royal Rumble opponent will be Bobby Lashley — told Kevin Patrick to “tell Roman Reigns I’ll see him on Smackdown.”

Lesnar is defending his WWE Championship against Lashley at the Rumble. He was set to face Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship at Day 1, but Reigns had to pull out due to testing positive for COVID-19 and Lesnar instead won the WWE Championship.