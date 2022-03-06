wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Is Enjoying Showing More Of Himself in Current WWE Run, Talks Working Against Paul Heyman
Brock Lesnar’s current WWE run is allowing the WWE Champion to show more sides of himself, and he discussed that in a new interview. Lesnar spoke with the New York Post on Saturday, and you can check out some highlights below:
On having fun and showing more of himself in his latest WWE run: “I can be a funny f**ker. I can be serious. I can be bipolar and change my persona on a flick of a switch, just ask my kids. I can change on a dime. I can be joking with you and then rip your f**king head off the next second. It’s just the way I am.”
On working against Paul Heyman instead of with him in this angle: “I step into that role, and I want to kill Paul because he f**ked me over, right? This is a serious angle for me, and it’s a passionate angle. That’s why I think the product is so good.”
On Roman Reigns: “I see a f–king superstar. I see I guy who came into his own and is a real threat as person and as a character. … Roman has the It factor, has had it. It’s exciting to me. I get goosebumps just thinking about this match.”