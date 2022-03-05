Brock Lesnar Isn’t A Huge TV Guy, But He Does Watch Seinfeld and Friends

In an interview with The Michael Kay Show (via Fightful, Brock Lesnar said that he doesn’t watch a lot of TV, but he does still catch Seinfeld and Friends. Here are highlights:

On how much television he watches: “I’m not a huge TV guy. I never have been. I tuned in to the Super Bowl, didn’t catch the halftime show. I did go back and watch it on YouTube. I don’t watch the UFC. Even when I was competing, I would go back and watch some of my film but I never sat down…I’ve rented maybe half a dozen pay-per-views. (I have watched) Seinfeld, catch a little Friends every once in a while. Monica (is my favorite).”

On what he does in his spare time: “I’m a music guy. I sit in my bar, my trophy room with the animals I’ve acquired over the years. Light a fire and we jam to music. All genres. Anything that gets my toes tapping and shoulders rocking.”