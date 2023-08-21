wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Kurt Angle In Most Wanted Treasures Clip, Details on Chicago Cubs’ WWE Night
– A&E has posted a new clip from Most Wanted Treasures with Brock Lesnar and Kurt Angle. You can see the clip below from season two, episode eight, described as follows:
Booker T, Lita, Mick, and Kurt Angle dish on one of the most famous un-filmed matches of all time. When WWE’s two most celebrated and skilled amateur wrestlers Kurt Angle and Brock Lesner had a not-for-TV bragging rights match before a show in this scene from Season 2, Episode 8.
– The Chicago Cubs have announced the following for their WWE Night on August 28th:
WWE Night
Whatcha gonna do, when Clark-a-Mania runs wild on you?
On Monday, August 28, we are stepping into the ring with the WWE to celebrate all things sports-entertainment as the Cubs go one on one with the Brewers at Wrigley Field. Don’t miss one of the most electrifying rivalries in all of sports and the opportunity to meet a WWE Superstar who will be on-site to throw out the first pitch! Join us in Gallagher Way pre-game for all sorts of WWE themed activations while the Cubs prepare to lay the Smackdown. Most importantly, we have a WWE Special Ticket Offer – which includes a ticket to the Cubs-Brewers game at Wrigley field and a special-edition Clark Hogan bobblehead, brother. Come out and celebrate with us!
To purchase tickets for a group of 15 or more, please call 773-404-4195 or email cubsgr[email protected] to work directly with a Cubs representative.
Souvenir items included with Special Ticket Offers are only available to fans who purchase their ticket via the respective special offer’s webpage.
The redemption table is located at Gallagher Way and is open starting two hours before first pitch until the end of the 7th inning. Individuals will be required to scan the appropriate ticket to receive the item.
More Trending Stories
- Arn Anderson Recalls Smokey Mountain Wrestling, Names Biggest Star To Come Out Of SMW
- Brian Gewirtz Recalls Arguing WIth Vince McMahon About WWE’s Switch to PG
- Sami Zayn Says His Loss At Elimination Chamber Hurt, Main Eventing WrestleMania Softened The Blow
- Matt Hardy on What Happened to His Brother Jeff Hardy at TNA Victory Road 2011