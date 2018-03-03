WWE News: Another Photo of Brock Lesnar at Chicago Event, Clip of The Rock Returning to Help Mick Foley in 2004, and WWE Now Breaks Down Brewing Feud Between Sasha Banks and Bayley

– As previously reported, WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar was in action at tonight’s WWE live event in Chicago, Illinois at The United Center. WWE.com published an article on Brock Lesnar’s in-ring return tonight at the house show.

The official WWE Instagram account also released another photo of Lesnar at the event, which you can check out below.

– WWE released a vintage WWE Network clip from the March 1, 2004 edition of Raw, showing The Rock returning to help Mick Foley in his fight against Randy Orton and Evolution. You can check out that clip below.

– WWE released a new WWE Now video where Cathy Kelley breaks down the brewing feud between Sasha Banks and Bayley. You can check out the new video in the player below.