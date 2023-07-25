Brock Lesnar & Logan Paul Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

Brock Lesnar and Logan Paul will be appearing on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. WWE announced that Lesnar and Paul will both “return” on next week’s show. Paul appeared on tonight’s show and accepted Ricochet’s challenge for a match at SummerSlam.

Also seemingly set but not yet officially announced was a match between Maxxine Dupri and Valhalla, which was set up when Dupri challenged Valhalla and she accepted. If the match happens, it will be Dupri’s first singles match.

Raw airs live next Monday on USA Network.