wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Makes Cody Rhodes Pass Out at WWE Night of Champions (Pics, Clips)
The series between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar is now tied 1-1 after the Beast forced Rhodes to pass out at WWE Night of Champions. Even though he had a ‘broken arm’, Rhodes withstood an F5 and a Kimura Lock at one point to nearly win, before Lesnar put the Kimura back on. Rhodes did not tap out, but instead passed out to give Lesnar the win.
Rhodes previously defeated Lesnar at Backlash earlier this month. You can follow along with our live coverage of Night of Champions here.
