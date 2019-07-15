wrestling / News
WWE News: Brock Lesnar Makes Interesting History At Extreme Rules, Kofi Kingston On New Day All Holding Gold, Today’s Wrestling Birthdays
July 15, 2019 | Posted by
– Now that Brock Lesnar has cashed in his Money in the Bank on Seth Rollins last night at Extreme Rules, it makes the two of them the only wrestlers in WWE history to have successfully cash in their contracts on each other. Rollins did it to Lesnar back at Wrestlemania 31, turning Lesnar’s match with Reigns into a triple threat and pinning Reigns to win the WWE title.
– After Big E and Xavier Woods won the Smackdown tag titles last night, Kofi Kingston wrote the following on Instagram:
– Today’s wrestling birthdays include Heath Slater (36), Mil Mascaras (77) and Cherry (44).
