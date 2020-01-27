Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle Reportedly Had Backstage Altercation at Royal Rumble

– The 2020 Royal Rumble event isn’t even over yet, and there’s already talk of backstage drama. According to a report by Pro Wrestling Sheet, WWE World champion Brock Lesnar and Matt Riddle had a “verbal altercation” backstage at the event. It apparently happened before the start of the event.

Sources state that Lesnar and Riddle passed each other when walking backstage, and that was followed by a “tense encounter.” A source claims that after Lesnar saw Riddle, Lesnar allegedly wanted Riddle “to know the reality of the situation between them.” Previously, both men fought and competed in the UFC. However, only Lesnar managed to win a title in MMA, becoming UFC heavyweight champion.

Three other sources claim the backstage encounter was “real” and not a conflict that was “worked” for the show. In the past, Riddle has talked in interviews multiple about wanting to “retire” Brock Lesnar from professional wrestling. He even tweeted about it yesterday, which you can see below. This was reportedly the first time Lesnar and Riddle ever met.

As previously reported, Riddle had a backstage interaction that was “tense” between himself and WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg last August during Summerslam.

The encounter between Lesnar and Riddle reportedly never got physical.