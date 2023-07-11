wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

July 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 7-17-23 Image Credit: WWE

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green
* Viking Rules Match: Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy
* Gunther vs. Matt Riddle
Imperium are barred from ringside.
* Brock Lesnar responds to Cody Rhodes

More Trending Stories

article topics :

RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading