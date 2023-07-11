Brock Lesnar & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar and more for next week’s episode of Raw. The company has announced the following matches for next week’s show, which airs Monday night on USA Network:

* WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship Match: Raquel Rodriguez & Liv Morgan vs. Sonya Deville & Chelsea Green

* Viking Rules Match: Viking Raiders vs. Alpha Academy

* Gunther vs. Matt Riddle

Imperium are barred from ringside.

* Brock Lesnar responds to Cody Rhodes