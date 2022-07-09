Brock Lesnar & More Set For Next Week’s WWE Raw

WWE has announced Brock Lesnar, a Bobby Lashley match and more for next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s WWE Smackdown that Lesnar will appear on Monday’s show as his Last Man Standing match against Roman Reigns at Summerslam draws closer.

Also announced for next week’s show are Bobby Lashley defending the United States Championship in an open challenge and a bout between Riddle and Theory. Raw airs next Monday live on USA Network.