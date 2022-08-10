Brock Lesnar Among First Names Advertised For WrestleMania 39

WWE has their first names advertised for next year’s WrestleMania 39 and they include Brock Lesnar, Roman Reigns, and more. The company has put up an event page advertising the April PPV and the show lists Reigns, Lesnar, Bobby Lashley, Ronda Rousey, Bianca Belair, and Becky Lynch as “Featured Superstars” for the show.

Of course, the PPV is still eight months away and needless to say, “Card Subject to Change” always applies. The show takes place on April 1st and 2nd in SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The pre-sale kicked off today and the pre-sale codes are here.