Brock Lesnar and Nia Jax Reportedly Have Heat Backstage

Dave Meltzer reported in the latest The Wrestling Observer (via Wrestling Inc) that both Brock Lesnar and Nia Jax have heat on them backstage in the WWE.

Nia’s is due to the injuries received by Becky Lynch after this past Monday’s RAW. Nia punched her right in the face full force and she suffered a broken nose and a concussion. This ruined the Survivor Series match between Lynch and Ronda Rousey, with Charlotte Flair taking her place. This isn’t the first time Jax has caused an injury, which led to the feeling that she’s unsafe in the ring.

However, more wrestlers have been reportedly complaining about Lesnar than Jax. They pointed to the German suplexes he gave Sunil Singh on RAW, although Singh wasn’t injured. Wrestlers are reportedly upset that Lesnar is “bulletproof”. It’s believed the heat on Lesnar is from the wrestlers while the heat on Jax is from the officials and agents.