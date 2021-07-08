Brock Lesnar Reportedly Not Set For Summerslam, WWE Still Working on Deal For Return

Brock Lesnar will not be returning for Summerslam according to a new report, though WWE is still working on a deal for him to return. According to Andrew Zarian on the Mat Men Podcast (per Wrestling Inc), plans to have Lesnar return at Summerslam didn’t pan out due to creative reasons.

WWE is still working on a deal for Lesnar to return and while Lesnar is not needed, if he did tell WWE that he wanted to work Summerslam they would probably figure out a way to do it. As of now, that isn’t the plan. The company wants Lesnar to commit to doing live shows as part of a potential deal.

Lesnar was last seen back in 2020 at WrestleMania 37 when he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre. As reported earlier, Paul Heyman got fans talking about a possible Lesnar return with a change of his Facebook profile photo.