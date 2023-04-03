Brock Lesnar Isn’t Sure How Much Longer He’ll Stick Around in WWE

Brock Lesnar is competing at WrestleMania 39 night two, but he isn’t sure how long he’s staying with the company after that. Lesnar spoke with ESPN’s Daniel Cormier promoting tonight’s show and said that he isn’t sure what’s next for him after his match with Omos.

“Every time that I think that I want to be done … I get in the ring, I get to the building, and that’s the part of the business that I really love,” Lesnar told Cormier (per Wrestling Inc). “I left the business early because I just didn’t like the travel … I’m just a simple man, and it was just too much for me at the time … I don’t know how long I’m going to be around. I don’t know that.”

Lesnar made his return to WWE in 2012 and briefly retired in 2020 before returning in August of 2021.