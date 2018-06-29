Brock Lesnar Now Reportedly Likely to Miss SummerSlam

– A new report says that Brock Lesnar is not likely to compete at SummerSlam. Following rumors that Lesnar would miss out on the PPV and Dave Meltzer saying his status is “to be determined,” PWInsider (via WZ) reports that Lesnar isn’t likely to work the big PPV and we may not see him until later in the year.

According to the site, WWE only has Lesnar signed for a couple more dates, and they intend to use him for shows other than SummerSlam. WWE could use him more often if they can work out a deal to add dates to his current contract, but that is not currently the case — at least, to get him on the PPV.

Lesnar has until today to under the USADA testing pool if he wants to compete in the UFC by the end of this year. Due to Lesnar’s suspension after UFC 200 for an anti-doping violation, he must be part of the testing pool for six months before he can fight. Entering today would make him potentially eligible to compete against the winner of the Stipe Miocic vs. Daniel Cormier UFC 226 bout on July 7th for the heavyweight title.