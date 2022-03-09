Brock Lesnar On Deciding to Retire In 2020, Why He Came Back

Brock Lesnar says that he didn’t originally plan to return after WrestleMania 36 and revealed the reason that he did come back in a recent interview. During his appearance on the Michael Kay Show, Lesnar discussed how he planned to retire after he lost to Drew McIntyre at the 2020 WrestleMania, and how money was the reason that he returned. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:

On retiring after WrestleMania 36: “When I was younger I thought ‘ah, I’ll want to retire when I’m 40.’ I actually retired when COVID hit and my contract was up in 2020, I think. So full circle Brock Lesnar story; I had my first pro wrestling match in Hamel, Minnesota in a garage in front of no people. And 20 years later, in the WWE Heavyweight Champion of the world, had my last wrestling match in a warehouse in front of no people. So 20 years, full cycle, full revolution. And I’m like ‘alright, cool, I’m out.’”

On why he returned in 2021 for SummerSlam: “Cha-Ching.”

On changing up his look: “My whole life I’ve been wearing a flat top. You know, crew cut. I grew my beard out. I had one beard when I fought in the UFC, but I said ‘I’m just, I’m just gonna let it all go.’ And then last summer before any of this evolved, like, it was so hot. I’m like ‘I’m gonna cut my hair.’

“So my kids cut my hair and then they were like ‘I’m gonna give you a mohawk.’ And then they go ‘I bet you won’t wear a ponytail.’ I was like ‘I’m not gonna lose a bet to my kid.’ So I wore this, this look that I got. And it wasn’t like a mastermind of nothing. It was a joke. Here I am. Brock Lesnar, the biga– joke.”