Update on Brock Lesnar’s Possible WrestleMania 35 Opponent

– The Wrestling Observer Newsletter (via WrestlingInc.com) has a new update on the current booking plan for Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 35 in April 2019. Per the report, the alleged current plan is for WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar to face Seth Rollins at the event.

Lesnar is currently slated to next appear at Royal Rumble 2019, where he will reportedly face Braun Strowman. As previously reported, Braun Strowman is out of action to get elbow surgery, but he’s expected to be back and ready to go by January.

The feud would reportedly play off of Roman Reigns, who is currently off TV to battle his reoccurrence of leukemia, in some fashion. Obviously, the Observer has been off in the past regarding WrestleMania matchups, so this news should be taken with a grain of salt. Additionally, it was also reported that WWE has major plans for Drew McIntyre in 2019 as well.

WrestleMania 35 is currently scheduled for April 7, 2019 at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on the WWE Network.