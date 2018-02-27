UPDATED: Brock Lesnar Was Originally Booked For Last Night’s RAW, WWE Had to Make Late Rewrites

Update: Paul Heyman has reacted to WWE.com’s story about Brock Lesnar missing RAW last night.

Cute spin @WWE. By the way, the link doesn't work. How will YOU explain THAT? https://t.co/vkfF31UiXT — Paul Heyman (@HeymanHustle) February 27, 2018

PWInsider notes that Paul Heyman was also not backstage last night. Brock Lesnar typically stays backstage in a private room so he isn’t seen often, but Heyman usually makes himself available for talent seeking advice. Sources seem to suggest that neither Heyman nor Lesnar were in Anaheim.

It also notes that while Roman Reigns’ promo against Lesnar was not in the script, most of what Reigns said was approved prior to him saying it.

Brock Lesnar’s contract is set to expire after Wrestlemania.

Original: During last night’s episode of RAW, Roman Reigns cut a promo on Brock Lesnar for not showing up for their face-to-face meeting, saying he was “hiding behind his contract.” According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, Lesnar was originally scheduled to appear last night. The face-off was said to be included in multiple scripts for last night’s show (WrestleVotes reveals that WWE rewrote portions of last night’s WWE Raw very late, and that was due to Lesnar not appearing on the show. ). However, not only did Lesnar not appear on the show, but he wasn’t even backstage in Anaheim.

Lesnar spent the weekend traveling, and as noted he was in Las Vegas on Sunday night, but not at Elimination Chamber. He met with Dana White instead and took a photo wearing a UFC shirt.

Lesnar is not booked for next week’s episode of RAW in Milwaukee, but he is booked for Detroit in two weeks. He will face Kane at a live event in Chicago on Saturday.