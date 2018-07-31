WWE News: Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman Scheduled For August 13th Raw, New Batista Movie Gets Director

– Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio (via wrestlinginc.com) that Brock Lesnar & Paul Heyman are scheduled to be at the August 13th Raw in Greensboro, North Carolina. This is the go home show for Summerslam.

– According to THR, director Peter Segal is scheduled to direct Dave Bautista’s action comedy My Spy. The film “will tell the story of a hardened CIA operative (Bautista) who finds himself at the mercy of a precocious 9-year-old girl, having been sent undercover to spy on her family.”