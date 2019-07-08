wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Pays Visit to Minnesota Wrestling Team

July 8, 2019 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
– Former WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar visited the University of Minnesota Wrestling team today for a morning stretch session. You can check out some photos of his visit from the Minnesota Wrestling Twitter account below.

The tweet reads, “No other school has the honor of welcoming #Gophers legend, and international superstar, THE @BrockLesnar back to Minneapolis for a Monday morning stretch.”

