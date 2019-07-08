wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Pays Visit to Minnesota Wrestling Team
July 8, 2019 | Posted by
– Former WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar visited the University of Minnesota Wrestling team today for a morning stretch session. You can check out some photos of his visit from the Minnesota Wrestling Twitter account below.
The tweet reads, “No other school has the honor of welcoming #Gophers legend, and international superstar, THE @BrockLesnar back to Minneapolis for a Monday morning stretch.”
No other school has the honor of welcoming #Gophers legend, and international superstar, THE @BrockLesnar back to Minneapolis for a Monday morning stretch #GopherTough pic.twitter.com/lWRAfMNqeX
— Minnesota Wrestling (@GopherWrestling) July 8, 2019
