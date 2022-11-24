wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Praises Logan & Jake Paul, Says He’s Proud Of Them
Brock Lesnar is a fan of what Logan and Jake Paul have accomplished, offering them some praise in a new video clip. The WWE on BT Sport Twitter account shared a clip from Jake Paul of Lesnar giving Jake some words of encouragement, as you can see below.
It isn’t clear when the video was shot, but it appears to be before Crown Jewel. It features Jake saying that he’s nervous to which Lesnar says, “I’m excited for you guys. I followed you guys. I’m proud of you guys, you’ve done well.”
Logasn Paul battled Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel, where his brother came to his aid in fighting off The Bloodline. Reigns ultimately won the match.
Brock Lesnar is a man you want in your corner! 💪
💭 Imagine 'The Beast' teaming up with Jake & @LoganPaul…
🎥 Via @jakepaul pic.twitter.com/baqkptdQh6
— WWE on BT Sport (@btsportwwe) November 23, 2022
