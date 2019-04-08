Update On Brock Lesnar’s Status for RAW Tonight

The Wrestling Observer reports that Brock Lesnar flew home following his loss to Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 last night and won’t be on RAW tonight. His future with WWE is currently unknown as he is not advertised for any future appearances.

Lesnar is likely to face Daniel Cormier for the UFC Heavyweight Title on August 17th. Cormier took a shot at Lesnar over his WrestleMania loss last night.