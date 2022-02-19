Brock Lesnar Recaptures WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber (Pics, Video)

– It looks like it will be Champion vs. Champion, Winner Takes all at WrestleMania 38. Brock Lesnar regained his WWE Championship that he lost last month at WWE Royal Rumble 2022 at tonight’s Elimination Chamber show. In the main event Elimination Chamber match, Lesnar won the match, eliminating Austin Theory last to win the match and the title.

Of note, former champion Bobby Lashley was taken out of the match earlier after Seth Rollins powerbombed Austin Theory into Lashley’s pod. As a result, Lashley was removed from the match, and he was escorted out of the Chamber by WWE officials. Lashley lost his WWE Championship without actually taking a fall and never actually participating in the match. You can view clips and images from the match posted by WWE on Twitter below.

As of now, Brock Lesnar is scheduled to face Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 38 in April in a WWE Championship vs. Universal Championship match. The winner will take home both titles. WrestleMania 38 will take place on April 2-3 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas.

