– It looks like WWE is continuing with its removal of former champion Brock Lesnar from various promotional materials. Fightful reports that the latest instance is Lesnar being taken out of the Then, Now, Forever video introduction. The image of Lesnar in the video package has been removed, and he’s now been replaced with LA Knight.

The change was reportedly noted as early as the January 30 edition of WWE NXT on USA Network. As previously noted, Lesnar was also recently removed from WWE Supercard and the cover artwork for WWE 2K24 40 Years of WrestleMania. It’s likely Lesnar was removed due to his connection due to the recent lawsuit filed by former WWE employee Janel Grant against Vince McMahon, John Laurinaitis, and WWE, accusing McMahon of sexual assault and sex trafficking.

Brock Lesnar was not specifically named in the lawsuit, but it does refer to a “world-famous athlete and former UFC Heavyweight Champion,” who McMahon allegedly offered Grant’s sexual services to. The Wall Street Journal reported that Lesnar as the person in question.

You can view an image of the video introduction with Lesnar and now without, featuring LA Knight instead, below: