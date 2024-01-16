Brock Lesnar Reportedly Expected to Return to WWE Soon

– Dave Meltzer reported on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio that Brock Lesnar is expected to be back on WWE programming soon, and it could be “at any time.” Meltzer added that the former WWE Champion’s return might also happen “next week,” and that WWE held it off this week due to competition from Monday Night Football and the Emmy Awards.

Meltzer also speculated Lesnar’s return could take place after the Rumble. Meltzer previously reported in November that Lesnar would be back for the 2024 Royal Rumble, which is later this month.

Brock Lesnar has not appeared since his match with Cody Rhodes last August at WWE SummerSlam 2023. Cody Rhodes won the match, after which Lesnar raised Cody’s hand, showing him respect and ending their months-long feud.