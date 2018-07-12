Brock Lesnar Reportedly Set For SummerSlam

– Brock Lesnar is set for a match at next month’s WWE SummerSlam, according to a new report. The Wrestling Observer reports that Lesnar will be competing for WWE at the event, marking his first match since he defended his Universal Championship against Roman Reigns at Greatest Royal Rumble in April.

At this time, it is not yet confirmed who Lesnar’s opponent for the show is. WWE originally had a five-man elimination match set for Extreme Rules to determine Lesnar’s next opponent, but that was canceled after being announced with Roman Reigns and Bobby Lashley, who had been announced for the bout instead put in a singles match.

SummerSlam takes place on August 19th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.