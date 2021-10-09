wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar’s Return, Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks Set For Next Week’s Smackdown
WWE has a big card planned for next week’s Smackdown, including Brock Lesnar’s return and more. It was announced on Friday night’s episode that Lesnar will make his return to the Blue Brand on next week’s “Supersized Smackdown” show. Tonight’s show saw Paul Heyman call out Lesnar and make it clear he stood with his Tribal Chief in Roman Reigns.
Also set for next week is Becky Lynch vs. Sasha Banks ahead of their (and Bianca Belair’s) match at WWE Crown Jewel. Sonya Deville also revealed she will face Naomi in the former’s return to the ring next week. Finally, the semifinals of the King of the Ring and Queen’s Crown tournaments will take place with Sami Zayn battling Finn Balor and Carmella facing Zelina Vega.
Smackdown airs next Friday on FOX Sports 1.
.@BeckyLynchWWE will battle @SashaBanksWWE next Friday on a SUPERSIZED #SmackDown on @FS1! pic.twitter.com/gy08DSOKvC
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2021
#TheBeast is BACK next week on a SUPERSIZED #SmackDown on @FS1!@BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/gFDvljuwkw
— WWE (@WWE) October 9, 2021
😱😱 @SonyaDevilleWWE is coming back to the ring?!? #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7L9R07D8pi
— WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) October 9, 2021
