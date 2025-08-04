More Backstage Details On Brock Lesnar’s Return to WWE

Brock Lesnar made his shocking return to WWE at the conclusion of Summerslam last night and took out John Cena with an F5 after Cody Rhodes defeated Cena to win the WWE Title.

Fightful Select reports that Lesnar’s return was kept secret from WWE production crew, writers, and producers, and that many backstage thought that the big surprise at the end of the show would be an appearance by The Rock.

They note that the plan now is for Lesnar to feud with John Cena. Cena is set for the August 8th, 22nd, and 29th episodes of Smackdown, as well as Clash in Paris on August 31st, so he will have ample time to build the storyline with Lesnar.

Lesnar flew into Teterboro airport on a private plane and was at MetLife Stadium by 9:15PM ET, with WWE keeping him hidden until he appeared.

WWE executives noted to Fightful that Lesnar is not being prosecuted or sued in the Janel Grant lawsuit, though he has not been cleared of any wrongdoing either.

WWE announced on Saturday night after Summerslam night one that they would no longer include taking questions from the media as part of their post-shows, and so many are now assuming that the reason for this is so nobody would have to answer questions from the media on Lesnar, who of course returned the next night.