Brock Lesnar Makes His Return On WWE Raw, Gets In Brawl With Cody Rhodes
July 3, 2023
Brock Lesnar is back on Raw, making his return on this week’s show and fighting with Cody Rhodes. Monday’s show saw Lesnar appear during the opening promo segment between Seth Rollins and Rhodes. Rhodes went after Lesnar and brawled with him all the way to the ring, where Rhodes hit Lesnar with a cutter and sending him to the back.
This is Lesnar’s first appearance since he defeated Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions to even their record against each other up at 1 – 1.
What a way to kick off #WWERaw!@CodyRhodes picked a fight with @BrockLesnar! pic.twitter.com/uW3b2Uk0ZZ
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2023
