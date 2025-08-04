Backstage Note On Brock Lesnar’s Return at WWE Summerslam

Brock Lesnar made his return to WWE at Summerslam after the main event that saw Cody Rhodes defeat John Cena to regain the WWE Title. Brock came down to the ring, and after a few moments of standing ringside, he entered the ring and hit Cena with an F5.

PWInsider reports that WWE flew Lesnar in to New Jersey on Saturday night and took steps to hide him all day. They add that even some WWE writers were kept in the dark about Lesnar’s return.

Lesnar last appeared for WWE at Summerslam 2023, losing to Cody Rhodes. Lesnar has been surrounded by controversy since the Janel Grant lawsuit in 2024 which included an “unnamed talent” that the Wall Street Journal later reported was Lesnar.