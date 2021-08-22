wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Returns After Roman Reigns Defeats John Cena At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)
AEW had CM Punk return to wrestling on Rampage last night, and WWE countered at Summerslam tonight with the returns of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.
Brock made his return after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in a 23 minute slugfest to retain the WWE Universal Title in the main event of Summerslam. Reigns landed a series of Superman Punches, followed by the Spear, for the win.
After the match, Brock came down and stared down Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns and Heyman made their way out of the ring as Brock continued to stare them down and then eventually play to the crowd.
Highlights of the match and Brock’s return are below.
THE 16-TIME WORLD CHAMPION IS HEEEEEEEEERE!#SummerSlam @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/JF42Vk3i73
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
The Bloodline is strong, and The #HeadOfTheTable is ready.@WWERomanReigns defends the gold against @JohnCena RIGHT NOW at #SummerSlam!
🦚 https://t.co/O4Pyhh5k3P
🌎 https://t.co/aEwGYUp0uE pic.twitter.com/g13l5Glz3c
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
All @JohnCena needs is 1️⃣-2️⃣-3️⃣.
He challenges @WWERomanReigns for the #UniversalChampionship LIVE RIGHT NOW at #SummerSlam exclusively on @peacockTV in the U.S. and @WWENetwork everywhere else!
🦚 https://t.co/3FznC5RXYH
🌎 https://t.co/iP5P3N4SWW pic.twitter.com/BfQu91m7xu
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
356 DAYS as #UniversalChampion.
Is tonight the end for @WWERomanReigns?#SummerSlam @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Yfefvg4Q8Z
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Acknowledge. This. Man.#SummerSlam @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/No4s7rm7P9
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
STAND UP, #TeamCena!
Can @JohnCena complete the #SummerOfCena with a record-breaking 17th World Championship?! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/yboW8OkQHM
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Is it your time, #TeamRoman?
We're about to find out.#SummerSlam @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/6yDY7FFwJT
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
Out of his yard, @JohnCena.#SummerSlam @WWERomanReigns pic.twitter.com/RZTjWRq9EE
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
"I'M WWE."@WWERomanReigns keeps it simple. #SummerSlam #UniversalTitle pic.twitter.com/gsrUV5Zc5H
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
Both men DOWN. It's all about the #UniversalTitle!#SummerSlam @JohnCena @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/Q1iQjDCbSG
— WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) August 22, 2021
Consider @WWERomanReigns' attitude ADJUSTED.#SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/X1t28DiiIQ
— WWE SummerSlam (@SummerSlam) August 22, 2021
AA THROUGH THE TABLE!#SummerSlam #UniversalTitle @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/QYNYaYgz8C
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
AA through the table!!!@WWERomanReigns and @JohnCena are digging down deep with the #UniversalTitle on the line at #SummerSlam! @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/fOSWXfwwe7
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
AND STILL.#Summerslam #TeamRoman @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/eh2hJL9iHp
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
HE'S HERE. @BrockLesnar IS BACK! #SummerSlam pic.twitter.com/QgvrKbky7e
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
THIS IS SURREAL.#SummerSlam @BrockLesnar @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle pic.twitter.com/NrmZgv73wO
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
The #HeadOfTheTable meets The #BeastIncarnate.
A #SummerSlam SHOCKER! @WWERomanReigns @HeymanHustle @BrockLesnar pic.twitter.com/hyrGWJuOYr
— WWE (@WWE) August 22, 2021
More Trending Stories
- Backstage Notes From CM Punk Debut at AEW Rampage: The First Dance
- Doudrop Reveals Her Reaction to Her Name Change in WWE, Praises Eva Marie as a ‘Great Team Player’
- Paul Heyman Finally Speaks About Alleged Issues With AJ Styles and the Good Brothers
- AEW Reportedly Set To Make Third ‘Major Acquisition’ After Alleged CM Punk and Bryan Danielson Signings