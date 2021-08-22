Brock Lesnar Returns After Roman Reigns Defeats John Cena At WWE Summerslam (Pics, Video)

AEW had CM Punk return to wrestling on Rampage last night, and WWE countered at Summerslam tonight with the returns of both Becky Lynch and Brock Lesnar.

Brock made his return after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena in a 23 minute slugfest to retain the WWE Universal Title in the main event of Summerslam. Reigns landed a series of Superman Punches, followed by the Spear, for the win.

After the match, Brock came down and stared down Reigns and Paul Heyman. Reigns and Heyman made their way out of the ring as Brock continued to stare them down and then eventually play to the crowd.

Highlights of the match and Brock’s return are below.