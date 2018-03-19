Brock Lesnar Returns, Assaults Roman Reigns on Raw (Pics, Video)

– Brock Lesnar made his return on Raw at last and assaulted Roman Reigns, forcing the latter to be stretchered out. You can see pics and video of the opening Raw segment below, which saw Reigns come through the crowd and engage in a “sit-in” in the ring despite being suspended when Lesnar was announced by Kurt Angle as “running late.”

Reigns said that he didn’t care about the suspension and showed up on Raw because he believed Lesnar wouldn’t, and someone had to represent their Wrestlemania match. Angle called out law enforcement officers to arrest Reigns for trespassing. After being handcuffed, Reigns attacked the men until Lesnar hit the ring and took him out. Lesnar continued the assault with suplexes and chair shots before leaving, and Reigns was stretchered out.