wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Returns, Wins Men’s Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Pics, Video)
– The men’s Money in the Bank ladder match had a surprise winner, and he’s a beast. (I know, I don’t feel proud of it, but I couldn’t help myself.) Brock Lesnar returned to take Sami Zayn’s place at the end of the main event of Money in the Bank, claiming the MITB briefcase. Zayn had been forced out as the result of an attack earlier in the night by a mystery assailant, which Triple H thought was Braun Strowman. Seems pretty clear it was Lesnar, who came down at the end of the match and cost Ali the match, then claimed the win for himself. You can see pics and video of the match below.
Lesnar has been away from WWE TV since losing the Universal Championship at WrestleMania 35. Our full live coverage of Money in the bank is here.
