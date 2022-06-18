wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Returns on WWE Smackdown, Attacks Roman Reigns (Clips)
Brock Lesnar is back and he’s seeking the WWE Undisputed Championship, attacking Roman Reigns on this week’s Smackdown. Friday night’s episode saw Reigns retain his championship in the main event, defeating Riddle. After the match, Reigns got on the mic and said there was no one left to challenge him, after which Lesnar came out to the ring. He extended his hand to Reigns but when Reigns went to reciprocate, Lesnar caught him into an F5.
Lesnar has been off of WWE TV since he lost the WWE Universal Championship to Reigns at WrestleMania 38, which saw the titles get unified.
