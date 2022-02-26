Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns WrestleMania Match Now Billed as Title Unification

It appears as if Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns’ WrestleMania 38 match will unify WWE’s top championships. It was noted earlier today that the match will take place on Night Two of WrestleMania and was being billed as “Winner Takes All.” Now, WWE.com is describing the match as a “Championship Unification” bout.

If the match does indeed merge the championships into one, it would mark the first time since 2016 that WWE has not had different championships for each of its main brands in Raw and Smackdown. The WWE Universal Championship was instituted in August of 2016 after the WWE Championship became exclusive to Smackdown following that year’s WWE Draft brought back the brand split.