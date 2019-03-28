Brock Lesnar Rumor for WrestleMania 35 and His Future in WWE (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

– Speaking on the Oh, You Didn’t Know Wrestling Show (via Sportskeeda), reporter Brad Shepard discussed what could happen with WWE Universal champion Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania 35. As previously reported, there’s been talk of Lesnar returning to the UFC to fight heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier for the title. However, that bout has yet to be officially signed.

According to Shepard, Lesnar’s post-WrestleMania schedule is a “closely guarded secret” in WWE right now. Right now, only a few people know what is going to happen with Lesnar in the WWE in the future. This includes not revealing Lesnar’s future WWE appearances to many people backstage in the company.

Shepard also stated a rumor that current indications are that Brock Lesnar will stay in WWE after WrestleMania 35 and that he would retain his title on April 7.

Lesnar is currently scheduled to defend his title against Seth Rollins at WrestleMania 35 at MetLife Stadium. The event will be held on April 7 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. The event will be broadcast live on pay-per-view.