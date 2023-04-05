Brock Lesnar Says Wrestling Wouldn’t Be Where It Is Without Paul Heyman

In an interview with ESPN (via Fightful), Brock Lesnar gave Paul Heyman credit for his accomplishments in wrestling, noting it wouldn’t be where it is without him.

He said: “It’s been a crazy ride, too, when you think about it. I broke into this business with Paul Heyman as my mouthpiece. Here I am, 23 years later, and I’m carrying my own stick. So it’s crazy how things have evolved. Without Paul Heyman, this business wouldn’t be what it is. It truly wouldn’t, especially in the last year. Paul, behind the scenes, carries and does and wears a lot of hats for this company. He’s greatly respected and very appreciated.”