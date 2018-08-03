Various News: Brock Lesnar Segment Gets A Lot of Youtube Views, Titus O’Neil Presenting Florida Bash, Sequel Announced For Wade Barrett Movie

– Brock Lesnar’s return on RAW brought in 8.6 million views on Youtube, the second most watched video on WWE’s Youtube since Ronda Rousey attacked Alexa Bliss last month. That video has 13 million views. The most watched video since then is a free match featuring Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman vs. Samoa Joe, with 12 million views.

– Titus O’Neil will host the “Back to School Bash” for Florida Hospital, the Exclusive Hospital of the Tampa Bay Buccaneer tomorrow at Raymond James Stadium. It runs from 8:01 a.m. – 2:01 p.m and is free and open to the public. On-site registration is required.

– A sequel has been announced for Stu Bennett’s film Vengeance, with Bennett returning to play John Gold. The first film will be released in September under the name I Am Vengeance. It will premiere in the UK at the Fighting Spirit Film Festival in London on September 15. Evolutionary Films is currently looking for actors for a script workshop of Vengeance 2 on Thursday, August 9th from 2-5pm at Three Mills Studios in London, England. Those interested should contact [email protected] with a CV, headshot and showreel. They’re also looking for a Production Manager who has experience.