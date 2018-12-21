Brock Lesnar Set For Final RAW Before Royal Rumble

The Chesapeake Arena in Oklahoma City has announced that Brock Lesnar will appear on the January 21st episode of WWE RAW, which is the final episode before the 2019 Royal Rumble. Lesnar will defend the Universal title against Braun Strowman at the event on January 27. So far no other appearances before the PPV have been confirmed, but Paul Heyman will be on Monday’s episode. Lesnar hasn’t been on WWE TV since Survivor Series on November 18.

