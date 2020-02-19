wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Set For Next Week’s Raw

February 18, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar Raw

Brock Lesnar has been added to next week’s episode of Raw, as advertised by the venue. The Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba announced on Tuesday that Lesnar will be on Monday’s episode, which is the final Raw before Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown.

The announcement comes after Lesnar was advertised earlier today for the March 2nd Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

