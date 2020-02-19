wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Set For Next Week’s Raw
February 18, 2020 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar has been added to next week’s episode of Raw, as advertised by the venue. The Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba announced on Tuesday that Lesnar will be on Monday’s episode, which is the final Raw before Lesnar defends the WWE Championship against Ricochet at Super ShowDown.
The announcement comes after Lesnar was advertised earlier today for the March 2nd Raw at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.
‼️HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT‼️
WWE Champion Brock Lesnar is coming to Monday Night RAW at the Bell MTS Place! Don't miss the show! Get your tickets now!
🔗: https://t.co/Sa1PWX43Ug pic.twitter.com/yXo2Ji3OPq
— Bell MTS Place (@bellmtsplace) February 18, 2020
