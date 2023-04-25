wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 24, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Brock Lesnar WWE Raw 4-24-23 Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar is heading to the WWE Draft, as he will appear on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that The Beast will appear on next week’s show, which is night two of the WWE Draft.

Outside of the Draft, Lesnar’s appearance is the first announcement for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network on Monday.

