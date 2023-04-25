wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw
April 24, 2023 | Posted by
Brock Lesnar is heading to the WWE Draft, as he will appear on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE announced on tonight’s Raw that The Beast will appear on next week’s show, which is night two of the WWE Draft.
Outside of the Draft, Lesnar’s appearance is the first announcement for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network on Monday.
NEXT WEEK on #WWERaw@BrockLesnar is BACK! What will The Beast have in store for @CodyRhodes just days before #WWEBacklash, live from Puerto Rico? pic.twitter.com/h6QRz2tcW7
— WWE (@WWE) April 25, 2023