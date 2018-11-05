wrestling / News
Brock Lesnar Set For Next Week’s Raw, Stephanie McMahon to Appear
November 5, 2018 | Posted by
– Brock Lesnar is set to appear on next week’s episode of Raw. WWE revealed the news Monday night on Raw. Stephanie McMahon is also set to appear on the episode, which airs from Kansas City on USA Network.
Lesnar will be promoting his match with AJ Styles at Survivor Series, while McMahon will be addressing Shane McMahon’s WWE World Cup tournament win. Survivor Series takes place the following Sunday.