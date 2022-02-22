Brock Lesnar Set For This Week’s Smackdown, Will Defend WWE Title at Madison Square Garden Show

Brock Lesnar has a few new dates booked for him as revealed on this week’s Raw, including Friday’s Smackdown and a WWE Title defense at Madison Square Garden. Monday’s episode of Raw saw Lesnar confronted by Paul Heyman, who informed Lesnar that he will have to defend his newly-won WWE Championship at the March 5th live event in the New York City venue.

Lesnar then informed Heyman that he’ll be on Friday’s Smackdown in order to confront Roman Reigns. You can see a clip from the segment below: