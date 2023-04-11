wrestling / News

Brock Lesnar Set To Appear On Next Week’s WWE Raw

April 10, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
WWE Raw 4-17-23 Image Credit: WWE

Brock Lesnar will be back on next week’s episode of WWE Raw. It was announced on tonight’s show that Lesnar will appear on next Monday’s show following his attack of Cody Rhodes on last week’s episode.

The appearance is the first thing announced for next week’s show, which airs live on USA Network.

